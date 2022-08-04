Brady feels introduction of extra two subs will 'make a big difference'

Jon Brady.

The reintroduction of an extra two substitutions will make a ‘big difference’ this season, according to Cobblers boss Jon Brady.

After a brief return to three alterations per game last season, the EFL confirmed earlier this summer that the number of substitutions permitted for each club would be extended to allow five subs from a seven-man bench in league fixtures.

"I looked back at a lot of the games over the opening weekend and quite a few teams had used four or five subs, which is really interesting and shows teams in this league feel they can make changes,” said Brady.

"Most teams have really strengthened this summer and they have strong benches and I think that will make a big difference and I feel you will see a lot of results change in the final 10 or 15 minutes of games.

"If you can put on five fresh bodies to really impact the game, you can certainly make a difference compared with having tired legs."

Brady only made three subs in Town’s opening game of the season against Colchester United, but that was largely due to the lack of options he had available to him. Kieron Bowie, Akin Odimayo, Ben Fox and Aaron McGowan are all currently injured while Brady is still hoping to strength his squad before the deadline at the end of this month.

The Cobblers boss added: "We are pleased with the starting XI we have and we were really pleased that all of our substitutes came on and made a difference at the weekend.

"Harvey (Lintott) serviced the ball down the line for Sammy Hoskins and obviously (Ryan) Haynesy popped up with the winner but he also added some energy to us and Marc Leonard helped us close the game out. It was important that they all came on and made a difference.