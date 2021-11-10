Brady feels Cobblers proved they can compete at a higher level during FA Cup tie against Cambridge

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side's performance against Cambridge United on Saturday proved they can compete at League One level.

The U's swapped places with Northampton last season and are going well in the third tier, currently 10th a third of the way through the campaign.

But they were more than matched by Town in Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie at Sixfields, twice having to come from behind to force a replay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers have aspirations to return to League One this season and their performance on Saturday encouraged the manager.

"I'm pleased and I know we can compete at that level and we saw that on Saturday," said Brady. "It was like a street fight because both teams really went for the win - it was a really good FA Cup tie.

"We're happy with certain aspects of the performance but we do feel disappointed with the two goals we conceded because that's very unusual for us and it's something we will have to get right for the replay.

"I would have liked us to have a lot more control in certain moments. I felt we had the territorial advantage in the second-half but a few times they broke on us a little bit too easily.

"But I believe in our group and I still feel we can go to there place with the full belief that we can get a result."

Kion Etete was again at the heart of things for Town, scoring one and setting up another.

"You can see Kion is growing in stature and to do what he did, especially for the first one, was brilliant," Brady added.

"He had the composure to come inside and stick it away because he had a lot to do when he first got on the ball but he wriggled past the defender and slotted past the goalkeeper.

"The second one was good combination play between him and Dom (Revan) and he had the belief to get to the byline and drive past the defender.