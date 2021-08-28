Brady feels Cobblers 'probably should have had three points' from Crawley stalemate

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side did enough to come away with all three points from their stalemate at Crawley Town on Saturday.

Both sides had their chances in the first-half but Town were the stronger team after half-time as Kion Etete missed a couple of one-on-one chances either side of the break.

Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock were also close, while Crawley's best moments came in a frantic three-minute spell around the half-hour mark as Tyler Frost fluffed his lines twice before Liam Roberts thwarted Sam Ashford.

"I feel we probably should have had three points," said Brady. "They sat deep and denied us space for most of the game and we knew they would do that.

"As soon as they win it, they look to play down the sides for (Ashley) Nadesan and we warned our players about that but we got caught out a couple of times in the first 15 minutes or so, but there was only really one clear-cut chance for them.

"At times, we played some good stuff and created some good openings and we had three one-on-ones in the match so that's a real positive and we need to keep believing and building on that.