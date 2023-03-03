Manager Jon Brady admits his team ‘owe’ Cobblers supporters a ‘big performance’ at Sixfields ahead of Saturday’s game against second-from-bottom Crawley Town.

Northampton have won only two of 10 league games at home – against leaders Leyton Orient and third-placed Carlisle United – dating back to September. They lost to Grimsby last time out at Sixfields and have also failed to beat mid-table sides Wimbledon and Walsall since their last home victory over two months ago.

In theory, the visit of Crawley represents an opportunity to get back to winning ways. Scott Lindsey’s side are currently 23rd in League Two and have a dismal away record, failing to win any of their 16 games on the road so far this season, collecting just six points.

Jon Brady

"Ever since we started this journey a year and a half ago, that's all we have wanted to do – produce performances at home,” said Brady. “I think we owe our fans and supporters a big performance at home.

"We will be as positive as we can be and we look forward to the challenge. It's not a given. I watched Crawley against Tranmere and they played very well.

"But if we can implement ourselves on the game and if we play to our best, we can get a positive result and seven points from three games this week would be fantastic.

"He (Lindsey) has got different players and he has a different type of challenge compared to what he had at Swindon. We have watched their games and we will formulate a plan as to how to play against them.”

Brady discussed the goalkeeping position this week with former number one choice Lee Burge now back from injury and ready to challenge January signing Tom King.

"We've obviously had to get Burgey back to full strength and I feel he's quite close to that now,” Brady added. "Tom has come in and played eight games and he's kept four clean sheets and conceded six. Obviously it's a team effort but he's been superb for us.

