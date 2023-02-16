Brady fears Fox's injury could be a bad one

Ben Fox was taken off with injury on Tuesday.

There are fears that Cobblers midfielder Ben Fox may have suffered serious injury during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old was having an excellent game, arguably the best of anyone on the pitch, but injured himself when making a brilliant, full-on defensive block inside his penalty box. He could barely put any weight on his right foot and whilst he did briefly try and carry on, he soon admitted defeat and gingerly hobbled off, replaced by Jack Sowerby.

To make matters worse, fellow central midfielder Shaun McWilliams had already been forced off with a problem of his own early in the second-half, taking the injury count to eight as the headaches mount up for manager Jon Brady.

Aaron McGowan, Lee Burge, Danny Hylton, Kieron Bowie, Akin Odimayo and Ryan Haynes were already missing on Tuesday, although a couple of those shouldn’t be far away from returning.

​"We are getting injury after injury at the moment," bemoaned Brady. “Foxy was exceptional and he's put his body on the line.

"What a block it was but unfortunately it could be a big injury. I hope not because he's been magnificent.”

On the other injuries, Brady said: "I haven't spoken to the medical staff yet. We will see over the rest of the week with the others. Since Saturday my focus has just been on the group and preparing for Wimbledon.