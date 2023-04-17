Jon Brady

Cobblers manager Jon Brady says he faces an injury ‘conundrum’ for Tuesday’s League Two fixture against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.

Eleven players were missing on Saturday as Harvey Lintott became the latest injury victim, meaning midfielder Jack Sowerby had to slot in at centre-back for 79 minutes at Brunton Park.

Brady is hoping to have one player back available against Sutton but he also suggested there are one or two new concerns following Saturday’s goalless draw.

Asked if there are any fresh injuries or whether he’ll have anyone back for tomorrow night’s game, Brady said: "That’s a conundrum in itself. There might be a bit of both but we'll see.

"There might be some potential injuries and maybe one could come back into the squad but everyone will be surprised tomorrow night.”

Even without so many key players, Cobblers remain second and in promotion contention with just four games to go.

Brady added: "We have a great group of men who are really working hard and they have been adaptable and flexible and they keep finding a way.

"It was a satisfactory point on Saturday but I was also a little bit frustrated that we didn't take all three because I felt we controlled the game for long periods against a team who are very strong at home and have been up there all season.