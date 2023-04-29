Brady 'extremely proud' of Cobblers performance despite stoppage-time defeat to Bradford

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said he was ‘extremely proud’ of his side’s performance against Bradford City on Saturday despite missing out on the chance to secure promotion to League One.

Andy Cook headed Bradford ahead in a nervy first-half but it was all one-way traffic in the second, especially once Max Dyche levelled with his first goal for the club.

However, Bantams goalkeeper Harry Lewis pulled off fine saves from Kieron Bowie and Sam Sherring before Sam Hoskins’ volley clipped the top of the crossbar.

And there was a late sting in the tail when Romoney Crichlow snatched a stoppage-time winner, setting up a three-way fight between Northampton, Bradford and Stockport for the third automatic promotion place going into the final week of the season.

"I think everyone felt we were the team who would get the winner in that second-half," said Brady. "We played really well and the boys showed a lot of energy and a lot of desire to go and get that second goal and we really made their goalkeeper work.

"Let's have it right, he kept them in the game. I've watched the video back and he's made some excellent saves from Kieron Bowie and Sam Sherring and he even gets a touch to the volley from Sam Hoskins.

"There were a couple more moments, Will (Hondermarck) was just a yard away from a little slot home in the six-yard box, so we really pushed and pushed but it wasn't to be and unfortunately we conceded right at the end.