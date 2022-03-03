Brady explains why Koiki was taken out of the team against Walsall

Ali Koiki.

Cobblers left-back Ali Koiki was taken out of the starting line-up against Walsall on Tuesday because he needed to 'hit the reset button', according to manager Jon Brady.

The 22-year-old has already played more games this season - 39 - that in the rest of his career prior to joining Town last summer.

He started the campaign as understudy to Joseph Mills at left-back but a serious ankle injury to Cobblers' club captain meant he was needed for 29 successive league games before dropping out in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koiki has stood up to the task impressively for the most part, either at left-back or wing-back, but in recent weeks his performances have dipped somewhat, leading to Mills' return against Walsall.

"Ali just needed to hit the reset button," said Brady.

"I have had a few chats with him and they are private but Ali has played a lot of games.

"In the past, over the last couple of seasons, Ali played a total of about 24 games but he's already surpassed that this season and he's in the 30s right now.

"His body just needs a reset and we need to look after him as well and after speaking to him, that was the outcome for Tuesday.

"I thought Millsy came in and did well but obviously he got the yellow card and we had to protect him."

Cobblers dropped points against a bottom-half team for the third game in a row on Tuesday as missed chances before half-time was followed by a sloppy second-half performance.

"There are things to build on but we should be ruthless in those moments and put the game to bed, but we didn't," Brady added.

"We created chances, enough to win the game, and it's a shame we didn't put them away.