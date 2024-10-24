Jon Brady

A combination of fatigue, injuries and the busy schedule was the reason for Jon Brady making four substitutes before the hour-mark against Stockport County on Tuesday.

Brady does not tend to use his subs too early but only a few minutes of the second half had passed at Edgeley Park when Samy Chouchane and Tyler Roberts were introduced, quickly followed by Tariqe Fosu and Will Hondermarck.

Cobblers were keeping things tight against Stockport but their attacking play improved after the subs came on and they so nearly broke the deadlock with Roberts hitting the post and Fosu being denied by a goal-line clearance.

"We were conscious to make the subs early because the players worked so hard at the weekend and I felt every sub made a difference to us,” said Brady. “We looked quite fluid in the second half with the way we played.

"That's all we've got at the moment, the players on the bench. Willo (James Wilson) is hopefully coming back, he might be next week at some stage, but that's all we have. We need to rotate but everyone did well and that's given me some decisions to make going into the weekend.

"It's credit to the players and their work-rate and their effort and they are really pulling together. Every single sub came on and made a difference so credit to the whole group. I was gutted for young Liam (McCarron) not to get on but it was just the way game went. He will get game-time over the next few weeks but we are all together and we're tight-knit.”

Cobblers gave little away in the first half but struggled to create chances until the introduction of the subs.

Brady added: "I felt on transitions we were sloppy with the ball in the first half and we could have been a lot better on that and that's something to work on.

"But you can't fault the work-rate or the effort from every player. If we can tidy up in possession, we'll be able to offer more of a threat going forward.”