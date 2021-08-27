Brady explains why Cobblers haven't been taking the knee this season

Cobblers took the knee last season but haven't been doing so since the new campaign kicked off.

Jon Brady has explained the reasons behind Cobblers' decision not to take the knee this season.

Town opted to kneel before kick-off throughout last season to join the rest of football in the fight against racism, but have chosen not to do so again since the new campaign got up and running.

Neither Port Vale nor the Cobblers took the knee on the opening day of the season, but since then all opponents have knelt ahead of kick-off - often to applause from Sixfields - while Town have stayed standing.

"As a group - players and staff included - we have discussed it at length and obviously we continue to stand against all forms of discrimination," said Brady.

"The reason behind not taking the knee, and this comes from the players and the staff together, is because we believe we shouldn't have to get on our knees to be heard.

"We stand up together against racism, all as one. Everyone has their right to their own opinions and the way they choose to voice their fight against racism and we respect every way in which this can be done.

"But we believe, as a team, there's still a lot more to be done to educate people."