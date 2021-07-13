Brady explains why Cobblers have handed out two-year contracts to most new signings

Jon Brady.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady has explained the club's reasoning behind handing out so many two-year deals this summer.

Six of Town's nine permanent signings so far - Mitch Pinnock, Nicke Kabamba, Dylan Connolly, Aaron McGowan, Jon Guthrie and Paul Lewis - have penned two-year deals. All 10 signings are also aged between 24 and 28.

That signals a change from previous summers when the length of contracts would vary.

"I think there are a lot of things to consider," said Brady. "Obviously the type of player we've gone for this summer is at an age where they're up and coming but they're still on the way up in their careers and can still get better.

"With that type of player, you're not just going to get them for just one year so that has to be a real consideration. The average of the squad will also make it quite a developing squad going into next season.

"We also weren't able to get certain players for just one year - you can't do that sometimes - and equally, I feel it's important that we try to build for the future."

Brady is satisfied with the club's work in the transfer market so far, but he knows the true test will come on August 7 when the new season gets up and running.

"The proof will be in the pudding when the season starts," he added. "Obviously we feel strong with what we've done and what we're seeing in training and how we're developing over the first two weeks of pre-season.