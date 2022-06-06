Brady explains why Cobblers are heading to Scotland for training camp

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has explained why the club settled on Scotland as the location for a five-day pre-season training camp next month.

Northampton will be based at the University of St Andrews between Monday, July 4th, and Saturday, July 9th, before returning to take on West Brom in a friendly at Sixfields.

Brady’s side are due to play two practice games during their stay north of the border, the first of which will be against Celtic U23s on July 6th.

"These are fantastic facilities and we are delighted to be based there for a week," said Brady.

"A number of Premier League and Championship clubs have been and will be based there and that shows the level of facilities we have been able to secure.

"We are taking some of the army staff who we spent last pre-season working with along with us and they will have an impact in to our work.

"We are delighted with the facilities we have at our disposal at Moulton and the progress the club has made there over the last couple of years but spending a week away like this helps to break pre-season up for the players and as staff it allows us to get quality time with the players where we can work on two or three different sessions a day.