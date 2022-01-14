Brady explains what makes Forest Green so good as Cobblers gear up huge for top-of-the-table clash

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady and the Cobblers are relishing this weekend’s top-of-the-table showdown with runaway league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The rampant Rovers, who boast a nine-point lead at the top of League Two, have lost only twice in the league this season and not at all since October 9, some 13 games ago. Rob Edwards' side are also unbeaten away from home.

They own two of the top three goalscorers - Jamille Matt (15) and Matt Stevens (13) - and two of the top four assisters - Kane Wilson (9) and Matt (7).

Northampton did look to be Forest Green's closest challengers until back-to-back defeats dropped them to third, behind Tranmere Rovers and 11 points adrift of top spot.

“It’s a really good game for us to have, especially at home,” said Brady.

“We should be up for every game but it’s a long season and you have peaks and troughs and I’m sure we will be fired up and ready to go for the weekend.”

“I said when we played Forest Green early on in the season that if anyone finishes above them, they will win the league.”

Whilst Matt and Stevens are the obvious threats up front, much of their ammunition is provided by marauding wing-backs Nicky Cadden and Kane Wilson.

On what makes Forest Green so good, Brady explained: “They are just very efficient and very consistent at what they do with two very good goalscorers at the top end of the pitch and the wing-backs are a big strengths of theirs.

“They also have strength in depth and there’s a lot of pace within their team and a lot of fluidity as well.

“They have kept the same shape all the way through so hats off to them, they are going very well, but on the day we will set up to do our utmost to get the three points.

“They are 11 points clear of us and nine clear of Tranmere and it’s a nice little buffer to have but we will try and see if we can close that gap.”

Cobblers pushed Rovers close in the reverse fixture until a late Matt header made all the difference.

Brady added: “It was a tight game at their place and there were not too many chances either way but it was a Nicky Cadden cross and a Jamille Matt header and that’s pretty much been their recipe for success throughout the season, with Stevens there as well.

“We have to make sure that we are organised to stop a lot of their threats but also ready to exploit any weaknesses that we feel they have because there are ways to exploit them.