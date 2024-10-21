Brady explains thinking behind his team selection for vital victory against Leyton Orient
Brady hinted that he would think about altering his approach following Town's 4-1 defeat at Wrexham, and he responded by dropping Tyler Roberts and Tariqe Fosu to the bench and bringing back Mitch Pinnock and Ben Fox against Orient.
"I felt we needed to change a few things,” he said. “We looked at Orient and how they play because they've had some fantastic results – they went and beat Stockport 4-1 away from home and they drew 0-0 with Wrexham and played very well on that day.
"They are a team full of pace, power and athleticism and they're good on set-pieces too so I needed a strong, physical side and that's what I picked today.”
Brady’s decisions paid off as Cobblers kept just their second clean sheet of the season on the way to a hard-earned 1-0 victory.
"Any clean sheet is pleasing and it's an important win,” Brady added. “Orient are right next to us in the table. We've tried but we haven't given the fans a great deal to shout about. We are playing against some fantastic teams but we will stick with it and we’ll keep going.”
Cameron McGeehan scored the game’s only goal with a typically poacher’s finish early in the second half, his fourth of the season.
"I'm really pleased with Cam,” continued Brady. “He's got that knack for reading the play and knowing where the ball will fall and it's testament to him that he's top of the goalscoring charts. He reads it and he's always on the move. He's got that sense and a natural ability to find those positions and anticipate where the ball will drop.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.