Brady explains thinking behind formation change against Exeter

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady sprung a tactical surprise at Exeter City on Tuesday evening when his Cobblers team lined up with three in defence.

Town veered away from their favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and matched City's 3-5-2 shape as Aaron McGowan tucked in at centre-half with Sam Hoskins and Ali Koiki at wing-back and Mitch Pinnock playing a free role alongside Danny Rose up front.

Brady's changes bore fruit in a dominant first-half performance during which his side created numerous chances with both Paul Lewis and Pinnock going close either side of Jack Sowerby's opener.

It was more of a struggle fighting the elements after half-time but Cobblers gritted their teeth for all three points as Pinnock grabbed a winner after Padraig Amond's equaliser.

"We felt it was important that we unbalanced them and made them feel uncomfortable at their place and I thought we did that in the first-half," explained Brady.

"I would say that I felt both teams felt uncomfortable against the wind. We had to come out against it in the second-half and found it extremely difficult.

"Both teams had some good chances in the game and we had some really great opportunities in the first-half.

"Pablo had the header which was an awkward height and he couldn't quite put it in, Rosey had a couple of chances and Ali was dangerous.

"Ali had the shot, the goalkeeper makes a great save and the Jack puts it in but overall, I felt we did enough and deserved it and it feels great to come away with three points."

Brady was forced into a change at half-time when Jordan Flores replaced the injured Shaun McWilliams.

Flores did not last the rest of the game though, substituted himself late on for Benny Ashley-Seal.

"Jordan wasn't happy but I had to do it and make that tactical change," Brady added.

"We had to get some more height on the pitch because we knew they would load set-pieces into our box.