Brady explains team selection against Wycombe and why certain players were left on the bench

Jon Brady has explained why certain players were left on the bench for the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Town struggled to gain a foothold for much of Saturday’s contest at Sixfields and only had any kind of sustained control once the substitutes came on in the second half, with Tariqe Fosu and Samy Chouchane in particular making positive impacts.

Patrick Brough struggled at left-back and was replaced by Luke Mbete at half-time, but Brady had no regrets over his team selection and said his hands were tied due to fitness constraints.

He explained: "It's frustrating because you saw the subs came on and made a difference but we have to build their minutes and they are only just coming back from injuries. It's important to look after them and you have to build them up and not break them so early in the season.

Jon Brady

"We have to manage their minutes and that's the conundrum we have at the moment. We will get there but we can't break players at this stage of the season so we have to be very patient with that. It sometimes difficult to manage that but we will make sure we bring those players through the best we can.”

Nonetheless, Saturday’s game could have been very different had Callum Morton made the most of two good chances in the first half.

Brady added: "Fans might not perceive Wycombe to be a big side but you look at what they've recruited and the investment they've had, they are one of the strongest sides in the league.

"They have a squad of 29 outfield players and the type of player that has gone to them is very strong. They are a great outfit but we went toe to toe with them and we feel frustrated not to have come out with three points.

"It shows we are on the move but we have to make sure we get all of our players fit and ready and once we do, we feel we will pick up points along the way.”