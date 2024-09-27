Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cobblers moved quickly to sign Nesta Guinness-Walker on a free transfer following the injuries to left-backs Ali Koiki and Patrick Brough.

Both players are facing several months out of action and that left Cobblers with just one natural left-sided defender – Luke Mbete – but the club already had an eye on 25-year-old Guinness-Walker and wasted no time in getting the deal done to provide more defensive depth.

"Luke Mbete has performed really well for us but the injuries to Patrick Brough and Ali Koiki have left us a little short at left-back with a particularly busy run coming up over the next few months,” explained manager Jon Brady.

“We felt we need to add some depth to the squad in that area and we are delighted to be able to bring in a player of Nesta's quality and pedigree.

"While the transfer window may be closed, part of our recruitment work is to be aware of the players available so we are ready to move quickly to react to the circumstances that occur and that is what we have done.

"Nesta has been playing and training with the PFA squad recently so he is ready to go whenever we need him and that's important.

"He can affect games both from a defensive and attacking point of view, he is athletic and he is mobile up and down the left hand side. He has done well in League One over the last few seasons, and he is a good age with a decent amount of experience.

"I would like to thank the Chairman and the Board of Directors for their support in allowing us to bring Nesta in and we are looking forward to working with him."