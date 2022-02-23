Brady explains reasons for Scott Pollock's omission despite midfield injuries

Scott Pollock.

Jon Brady has explained why Scott Pollock did not feature during Tuesday's draw with Scunthorpe United despite his lack of options in midfield.

The Cobblers had just one fit, senior central midfielder - Paul Lewis - for the game at Glanford Park with Jack Sowerby out injured and Shaun McWilliams still suspended.

Lewis started against Scunthorpe and was partnered by Mitch Pinnock, who usually plays out wide or in the number 10 role, with Pollock an unused substitute.

A section of supporters questioned the absence of the 20-year-old but Brady, who coached Pollock in the youth team and watches him every day in training, was comfortable with his decision and explained his reasoning afterwards.

"Scott is a talented player but he has missed a lot of football," said the Town boss.

"We have watched him in training, in U23 games and in the Papa John's Trophy and he hasn't quite been at the level that we need him to be.

"We see him every day and we know where all the players are in terms of their performances. He's got areas of his game that he needs to improve on.

"When all of our midfielders were fit, we did try to get him out on loan and I spoke to managers at Conference level and we had managers who needed an attacking midfielder come and watch him at our training games, but unfortunately no-one was able to take him.

"He's a great kid and has a great attitude and I can't speak highly enough of him, but he needs a month or two in someone's first-team starting week in, week out to get his rhythm and his sharpness back.