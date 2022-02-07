Brady explains reasoning for formation change after going to three at the back against Walsall

Jon Brady.

A back three could become a more regular occurence for the Cobblers this season after Jon Brady described it as a 'good fit' for his squad having switched systems against Walsall on Saturday.

Brady has flickered between numerous formations this season but Saturday's hard-earned 1-0 victory at the Bescot Stadium was a rare occasion where he opted for a wing-back system.

Tyler Magloire came in for his first start at centre-back, Aaron McGowan and Ali Koiki played on either flank while Sam Hoskins partnered debutant Louis Appere up front, with Mitch Pinnock tucked in behind.

"I felt we looked pretty good in the shape," said Brady. "It is an option for us and something we can do if we need to and I felt we needed to on Saturday.

"To get a clean sheet and to come away with all three points, I think you can say it worked."

Going into more detail on why he felt the time was right to make the change, Brady added: "We always look at the opposition and with any change of shape, it's about how you feel you can exploit the opposition through your strengths.

"All things considered, that was why we changed shape at the weekend. We have been flexible and adaptable all season in terms of how we play and what we do.

"We find a way to get the best result we can and it does feel like a good fit with round pegs in round holes.

"But we also feel we have the same if we play 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 because we have flexibility all across the board and that's important."

The addition of Magloire on loan from Blackburn in particular has given Brady the option to go to three in defence.

"Tyler looked solid and I thought he came in and it was a good debut," Brady continued.