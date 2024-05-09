Brady explains reason behind his wild celebration after Lincoln City victory
Thumped 3-0 by Stevenage on Boxing Day just three days earlier, Brady was desperate for a quick response, and his injury-ravaged side delivered at Sincil Bank. Jon Guthrie’s header gave Town a first half lead before a wonderful counter-attacking goal, finished brilliantly by Kieron Bowie, secured an impressive and vital away win.
And when the full-time whistle sounded, the emotion came pouring out of Brady. The Cobblers boss could not contain himself as he went charging down the touchline before celebrating wildly in front of nearly 1,000 away fans.
"If I had to pick out a moment, it would be the Lincoln away game,” said Brady on the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton. “The context behind it was that we had the Stevenage game a few days earlier on Boxing Day.
"Boxing Day is such a special day for football fans and our fans had come out with all hope but we got bullied and beaten up by Stevenage and we were poor on the day.
"There’s something in our DNA where we’re really good at bouncing back but we lost Sam Sherring to injury and then Sam Hoskins phones in sick the night before Lincoln so we go into the game with a disrupted back-line and without our top scorer. I’m thinking ‘wow, this is going to be tough’ and the bench there is right next to the fans and what a performance. I was so pleased with the bravery of the players and the second goal was fantastic.
"It was just pure emotion at the end. I was drawn towards our fans and I was just so desperate to give something back to them. I was so frustrated about Stevenage and the reaction was just me in that moment.
"We knew Lincoln were a good side and you see the run they went on after that. To get four points off them this season was brilliant. It’s all about the context and maybe people now understand why the emotion took over.
"We feel we are so connected to the fans as players and staff and we had such great away support at Stevenage but they turned up again for Lincoln and that’s typical of our supporters. It was just my way of saying I’m one of you and I want to celebrate with you.”