Brady explains Pollock's absence and provides update on when Guthrie is likely to return

Scott Pollock.

Jon Guthrie should be back in contention for next weekend's trip to Hartlepool United after missing Cobblers' defeat to Sutton United through COVID.

The 29-year-old proved a big miss after testing positive for coronavirus as an out-of-sorts Town were deservedly beaten by the League Two newcomers.

"We expect him to be back in during the early part of the week but it's a COVID situation and there's nothing we can do," confirmed manager Jon Brady afterwards.

Meanwhile, there were questions raised by some supporters regarding young midfielder Scott Pollock.

The talented 20-year-old has yet to play a single minute in the league this season and again remained an unused substitute against Sutton.

"We recruited good, strong players and you could say that yes, he may deserve an opportunity, but it was decision-making from us at the time," said Brady.

"It's how we effective we think he will be in the game and in the end, we make those decisions.

"He may deserve an opportunity or he might not deserve an opportunity but is there other players that are better than him? And it's in our opinion at the moment that he hasn't played.