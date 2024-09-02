Brady explains how Tyler Roberts' move came about after former Leeds United man joined Cobblers moments before the deadline
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 25-year-old attacker, who has 20 caps for Wales and played over 50 times in the Premier League for Leeds United, was linked with a switch to fellow League One club Barnsley on Friday morning but he ended up at Sixfields, signing a season-long loan with just five minutes to go until the window closed.
Asked how the deal came about, Jon Brady said: "I think it's hats off to agent (Marc) Leonard again! There were murmurings through the week but we didn't think it would happen. We talked but we weren't sure and there was a little bit of interest here and there.
"But the next minute it was more positive our way and you just have to seize the moment and we did. That's how it works but there's a lot that goes into it and just to get the deal over the line was a relief because it was very close and it was touch and go to get it done before the deadline but we're really pleased.
"We had a very good conversation and I think he's really excited for the challenge and I'm looking forward to working with him.”
Roberts has spent nearly all of his career in the Championship or Premier League but he drops down to League One hoping to get back on track with regular game-time.
"We're excited to get Tyler in,” added Brady. “He's 25 and everyone has seen that he's played at a very good level but he's not had that break in terms of playing regularly and he's also picked up a few injuries here and there.
"But he comes to us fit, which is really good, and there's no denying the level he has played at and what he can produce, but now he needs an opportunity to play regularly and to enjoy his football again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.