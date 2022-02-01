Brady explains how and where Appere and Lubala will fit in at Cobblers

Jon Brady sees Louis Appere as an out-and-out number nine following his deadline day arrival from Dundee United.

The 22-year-old was often accommodated out wide during his time at Tannadice Park but both Brady and the man himself believe he's best suited to a central role.

"We've got a number nine who's a running nine and is very mobile," said Brady. "He's a strong target and he can link play.

Louis Appere.

"People will look at it and say he hasn't had a big goal return but most of his career he's been adaptable and he's played out on the left or out on the right.

"He hasn't necessarily played too much through the middle but when you're a young guy coming through, you just want to find a way to get into the team and he's done that. He's also been with Scotland U21s.

"He's a very good talent, he's young and he's hungry and he's also got an excellent work-rate.

"To bring in someone like Louis who's under the age of 24, it's very exciting and I'm really excited to work with this young man because I feel he could be a super talent for this football club."

Louis Appere

Earlier on deadline day, Bez Lubala also headed to Sixfields on loan from Blackpool.

"There was other interest in Bez but with the connection we have through Colin there has been constant communication," Brady added.

"I think he's a very, very strong signing for us. He hasn't played for a while so we'll be keen to get him up to full fitness.