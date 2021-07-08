Brady expects 'one or two more' to join Cobblers in the 'next week or so'

Jon Brady.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady expects to add 'one or two more' to his squad by the end of next week.

Town have signed eight players so far but Brady and his recruitment team remain in the market for further reinforcements, especially defensively.

"There are certainly areas that we have targeted and we're in talks at the moment," said Brady. "We have our targets and there are things which we're working on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a bit of a work in progress because everything has got to fit. We've been strong with our work early on but we're also being patient and diligent in our process.

"Over the next week or so, there might be one or two more joining us."

Cobblers saw another player leave on Wednesday when Harry Smith departed to join Leyton Orient.

"We wish Harry well," Brady added. "We just felt he needed a change of scenery and I think the biggest thing was that he wanted to be closer to home.

"We want the player to be happy and I think it was a move that worked for all parties."