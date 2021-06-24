Brady expects new signing Maxted to provide strong competition for Town's number one shirt

Jonny Maxted. Picture: Pete Norton.

Jon Brady expects there to be healthy competition between his two new goalkeepers after Jonny Maxted followed Liam Roberts through the door on Thursday.

Roberts signed from Walsall earlier in the week but faces instant competition for the gloves from Maxted, who's put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Sixfields.

The 27-year-old spent the past two campaigns at Exeter before being released at the end of the most recent season.

"We welcome Jonny to the club and he is here to compete with and challenge Liam Roberts for the number one shirt," said Brady.

"He has a good amount of experience and has been in a side who have been around the top end of League Two over the last couple of seasons.

"Competition for places is healthy and that is what we are looking for all over the pitch. Jonny has a great attitude and I know Dan Watson is looking forward to working with both keepers this season.