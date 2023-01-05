Cobblers manager Jon Brady fully expects young loanees Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie to remain at Sixfields until the end of the season after rumours linking the former with a recall back to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Journalist Charlie Parker-Turner, a Brighton fan who writes for the Daily Express, reported on Thursday that Bristol Rovers, Morecambe and Forest Green were all keen on signing Leonard if the Seagulls opted to recall him. He added that Championship clubs Swansea and Preston were interested in a permanent deal for the central midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old Scot has made 27 appearances for Northampton so far this season, including starting each of the last four games. He had a spell out of the team before Christmas but has became a regular again alongside Ben Fox, Shaun McWilliams and Jack Sowerby.

Marc Leonard

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Scottish striker Bowie, on loan from fellow Premier League club Fulham, has played one game less than Leonard, scoring four goals, and he too is delighted with how things have gone at Sixfields.

“We have been told that they will still be here at the end of January,” confirmed Brady. “They are loving what they are doing with us and I don’t expect that to change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad