Brady expects loanee Moulden to push Burge hard for Cobblers starting spot

Boss Jon Brady expects loan signing Louie Moulden to push goalkeeper Lee Burge hard for a starting spot in the Cobblers first team.

The 22-year-old Wolves shot-stopper was this week snapped up on loan for the rest of the season, arriving at Sixfields off the back of a successful first half of the campaign at National League side Rochdale.

Moulden played 28 times for the Spotland side and was a firm fans' favourite, but he and his parent club have decided it is time for the player to try his luck in the Football League, and he is now aiming to make his mark at the Cobblers.

The Manchester City Academy product made it clear on his arrival at Sixfields that he is at the club to battle for a first team place, and Brady believes the player is going to put real pressure on current number one, Lee Burge.

Cobblers loan signing Louie Moulden (Picture: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"We have been tracking Louie, and he has done brilliantly well at Rochdale," said the Cobblers boss.

"I think the mark of the disappointment they they have had now that he's left shows how good he has been for them.

"This is now the chance for him to really step into the Football League. It will be a big step for him and one we believe he can make."

So where does the young shot-stopper stand in the pecking order of goalkeepers at the Cobblers?

Cobblers goalkeeper Lee Burge made his 50th appearance for the club on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Burge has only just got back into the Town team after injury, with teenage Newcastle United loanee Max Thompson between the sticks for the two months leading up to the turn of the year.

Thompson returned to the north east last week on the completion of his loan, having made 20 first team appearances in total, and Brady says there is no reason why Moulden cannot also make his own impact.

"I feel that Louie comes in with a lot more experience than Max, he went out on loan to Gloucester, and then on to Ebbsfleet in the National League South, getting into the play-off semi-finals," said the Town manager.

"He then went to Solihull Moors and then Rochdale, so he has had a lot of experience and and lot of game time.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"He has had a lot of ups and downs, and I think that's important for a goalkeeper as well because it is such a highlighted position, so overall he comes in with more first team experience than Max.