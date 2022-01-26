Brady expects 'explosive' Kanu to bring creativity to Cobblers

Idris Kanu.

Manager Jon Brady says new signing Idris Kanu can provide the Cobblers with an attacking spark.

The 22-year-old has joined Northampton on loan for the rest of the season from rivals Peterborough United.

Cobblers have been short on goals in recent weeks but the addition of the versatile Kanu should make a difference.

"Idris is a creative player who is direct, he can travel with the ball and he has pace," said Brady.

"He can be a threat at the top of the pitch or out wide and can play in more than one attacking position with the ability to create chances.

"He can be tricky to handle for defenders and he is an explosive player who can make things happen.