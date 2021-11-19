Brady expecting one of Cobblers' 'toughest challenges' at Bradford City

Valley Parade

Town travel to Valley Parade looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing week.

Brady’s men followed up last Saturday’s 2-1 Sky Bet League Two defeat at Bristol Rovers with a 3-1 loss in the FA Cup in midweek, and they are now on the road again.

The Bantams have not really sparked into life yet this season and sit in 11th place in the table. But they are only five points adrift of fourth-placed Town and will see this weekend as a big chance to get themselves in the promotion frame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Derek Adam’s they have a manager who went up from this division when in charge of Morecambe last season.

Brady also feels Bradford are a better team than their league position suggests, and knows it is going to be a testing afternoon in west Yorkshire.

"He (Adams) did very well with Morecambe last season and Bradford have had a run of games where they've played all of the top sides - Forest Green Rovers, Exeter, Port Vale,” said the Cobblers boss.

"They've come out with points from those games so it will be one of our toughest challenges of the season.

“But it's a challenge that we believe we can get three points from.”

When it comes to size of fanbase, Bradford are comfortably the biggest club in league two.

They are averaging more than 15,500 for home games this season, three times more than the Cobblers, and Valley Parade can be an intimidating arena.

But Brady is sure the occasion and setting will not affect his players who will only have one thing on their minds - three points.

“It's brilliant for the players but we can't worry about the atmosphere or the crowd at Bradford because it's all about what happens on the pitch,” said Brady.

"We will be fully focused on what we do to try and get the three points - we're going there to be positive.