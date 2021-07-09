Brady excited for Sileby friendly and says 'a fair few' trialists could be involved for Cobblers

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady is looking forward to seeing his new-look team in action for the first time this weekend when the Cobblers visit Sileby Rangers for their traditional pre-season curtain-raiser.

Town head to Fernie Fields to start their pre-season schedule against the South Midlands League club before facing a somewhat step up in quality with Premier League West Ham United the visitors to Sixfields next Tuesday.

"It's a chance to see fans again and, COVID-permitting, they will be close to the pitch around the touchline," said Brady.

"It's a lovely little local ground, right in the middle of Northampton, and that's what we want as a team and as a club - to get that connection back with the fans and also get some connections on the pitch with the players.

"It'll be a good run-out for everybody and we're looking forward to it."

Cobblers have now completed two weeks of training up at Moulton College.

"We're at the end of our second full week and it's been a good couple of weeks," added Brady. "It's been strong and we feel the environment up at Moulton is very good.

"The pitches are good and we're able to do a full day there and do double sessions so it's all working really well.

"The work that's been done on the pitches during the off-season is a real game-changer for us because it means we're able to get some quality work done on the grass."