Brady excited by Etete's arrival as Cobblers win the race for Tottenham striker

Kion Etete.

Manager Jon Brady says the Cobblers beat several clubs, including some from higher divisions, to the signing of striker Kion Etete.

The 19-year-old has joined Northampton on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham.

"Kion is a player we have tracked closely and watched a number of times," said Brady.

"We think he will be a different type of threat for us and can work well with the other strikers at the club.

“He is good with his back to goal, his link up play is very effective and he provides a goal threat himself

"I think it is a big tick for the club, the coaching structure we have in place and the staff we have here that Tottenham believe this is the best place for Kion to continue his development.

"There was a lot of interest in Kion, some from clubs in higher leagues, and we are delighted that he is joining us.