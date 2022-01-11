Brady encouraged by Zimba's debut cameo as Cobblers boss targets more January additions

Chanka Zimba.

Jon Brady is looking forward to seeing more of new loan signing Chanka Zimba after being encouraged by what he saw during his debut cameo against Crawley Town on Saturday.

The 20-year-old replaced Ali Koiki with 20 minutes to play and immediately brought a different dimension to Northampton's attack. He hit the bar with his first touch and was also thwarted excellently by Glenn Morris in the Crawley goal.

"The substitutes looked lively and purposeful," said Brady. "Chanka played off the shoulder and if you watch it back, it was excellent movement for the chance that he had which hit the bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's hit the target for the second one and credit to the goalkeeper for the save. I always look at the positives and it was great movement for the first chance and then clever play to get off the shoulder and go through one-on-one for the second.

"He hit the target and I'm really pleased that he came on and tried to make a difference.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing him play more. I gave him the opportunity to come off the bench on Saturday and hopefully, with a good week in training, he can put himself in the frame to start next weekend."

Zimba remains Northampton's sole signing so far this month, but there are other irons in the fire.

"We're working hard to try and make sure that we add to the squad," he added.