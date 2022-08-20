Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers players applaud their supporters after Saturday's draw.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt a draw was the ‘least we deserved’ after his side scored with virtually the last kick of the game to grab a point against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Despite an even and cagey first-half, Crewe took control when Courtney Baker-Richardson was not penalised for fouling Tyler Magloire and thundered a long-range shot into the top corner. He then seemingly set the hosts on course for victory by tapping in a second.

However, Cobblers immediately hit back through the in-form Sam Hoskins, and he would strike again in the seventh minute of stoppage-time when scoring direct from a corner to salvage a point. Northampton have now scored three goals in the 89th-minute or later in their five league games this season, including Kieron Bowie’s injury-time winner at Crawley just four days ago.

"Wow," exclaimed Brady. "What a week! Two late goals in the last two games and it was fantastic to get a draw in the end - I think it was the least we deserved.

"We dominated all facets of the game in the second-half. We pinned them back inside their half and apart from a very few breakaways for them, we totally dominated.

"We showed very good resilience to keep going until the end and get something out of the game. Their first goal was really disappointing but I want to focus on the rest of the game and focus on the way we fought back in the second-half and how we dominated play.

"We pushed and pushed and banged on the door and to get that late winner... what a week!”