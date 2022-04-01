Brady downplays importance of Mansfield Town clash

Jon Brady.

Boss Jon Brady insists Saturday’s game at Mansfield Town is not make or break for the Cobblers.

It’s third v eighth in Sky Bet League Two but such is the close nature of the table, whoever comes out on top at Field Mill will put themselves in prime position to go on and win automatic promotion. Mansfield can even go above Northampton with a three-goal victory.

The Stags are gunning for an 11th successive home league win but Cobblers are no strangers to picking up big wins on the road having already won at Exeter and Tranmere this season, in addition to draws at Sutton and Port Vale.

Brady said: “We have seven games to go and we will approach each of those games on its on own merit.

“We approach Saturday trying to win the game and win, lose or draw, the picture might change, but there will still be opportunities before the end of the season.

“There are still six more games to come after Mansfield and we have our targets and we know what we need to do.

“We need to play in the way we know we can play and if everyone in the team is on form, we can get results against the best teams in this division away from home.

“We beat Tranmere, who have the best home form in the league, we beat Exeter, who are second for home form, and we drew with Port Vale and Sutton, and Mansfield are right up there as well.

“I think we can take confidence from that because we have shown we can beat those teams and we can pick up points against sides who are strong at home.

“We know we can do it and we have been there and done it and now we have to produce it again on Saturday.”

Cobblers beat Mansfield 2-0 at Sixfields in October but Nigel Clough's team, having won 16 of their last 25 games, are a very different beast these days.

“Mansfield were still able to put out a fantastic XI when we beat them but they have a massive squad and recruited strongly,” Brady added.

“They went on a really good run but it’s not about what they have done in the past, it’s all about on the day.