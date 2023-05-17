Jon Brady does not expect any of Cobblers’ contracted players to leave the club before the start of next season.

Northampton go into the summer with 18 players under contract but some of those are younger players who have been earmarked for loan spells next season, including teenage defender Josh Tomlinson, midfielder Peter Abimbola and goalkeeper James Dadge.

That leaves Town with a strong core of 15 senior players going into the summer, although there's scope for things to change before the first game of the 2023/24 League One season.

Jon Brady

One or two players may have their game-time limited next season and could be tempted to look elsewhere for regular football, while the form of certain individuals – not least top scorer and League Two Player of the Season Sam Hoskins – is unlikely to have gone unnoticed.

However, the club holds all the cards and as things stand Brady expects every contracted player to still be at Sixfields come the first game of next season.

"There's not been conversations with any those players yet," he said. "I suspect everyone under contract will stay at the club.

"With the younger ones going on loan, I think it takes it down to 14 or 15 who are really considered for the first-team but everyone probably just needs a rest for now.