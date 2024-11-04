Brady does not blame Cobblers fans for their angry reaction after FA Cup humbling against Kettering

Jon Brady

Jon Brady says he does not blame Cobblers fans for venting their anger towards him and the team after Saturday’s FA Cup humbling against Kettering Town.

Northampton were embarrassed live on the BBC as their wretched recent record in the FA Cup hit a new low after goals from Luca Miller and Nile Ranger sent the seventh-tier Poppies through to round two.

Home supporters at Sixfields did not hide their feelings, booing in half-time of extra-time and then again when Town’s humiliation was confirmed by the full-time whistle.

"I can understand the supporters' frustration at the end and I don't blame them,” said Brady. “We should be miles better than that, even with the 12 players we have out due to injury and suspension. We have to hold our hands up and credit Kettering because they fully deserve it.”

With no natural striker available to start, Cobblers lacked any kind cutting edge up front and struggled to create anything once Kettering levelled midway through the second half, with Jon Guthrie used as an emergency forward in extra-time.

Martyn Waghorn, signed the day before, did come on for his debut but he was clearly lacking match sharpness.

Brady added: "We were very blunt up front and obviously we're missing front men like Sam Hoskins to make the difference so the injuries are hurting us but there are no excuses.

"Waggy came on and did his best but that's the first time he's touched the ball in seven weeks. For him to play the minutes he did, it was a lot more than he should have done but obviously we went to extra-time and it was just trying to get him on the pitch and get him going.”

Brady made three changes after Miller headed in the equaliser and went to a back three before also he took off Tariqe Fosu, Town’s most dangerous player,.

"We were tired in the wide spaces and we weren't tracking back and that's why I had to lock onto their shape,” Brady explained. “Unfortunately Tariqe had to come off because he said his hamstring was sore so we're creaking at the moment and it's hugely frustrating.”