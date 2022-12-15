Brady dismisses transfer rumours as 'rubbish' and plays down Leonard fears

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has emphatically shot down speculation linking the club with a move for young Rangers attacker and current Queen’s Park loanee Josh McPake.

Scotland-based newspaper Daily Record reported earlier this week that Northampton have watched the 21-year-old and will attempt to sign him on a loan deal when the transfer window opens next month.

However, Brady said: "I saw yesterday (Monday) that the club have been linked with Josh McPake.

Jon Brady

“I know he was at Tranmere last season but I can say in no uncertain terms that we haven't even thought about him. There's just absolute rubbish talk in the press at the moment.”

Speaking of transfers, Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas gave an interview over the weekend in which he said the club will be looking to sign ‘two or three’ players in January.

"Everything we do, we are always on the same page,” said Brady. “We have constant meetings with Kelvin, James (Whiting) and the recruitment team.

"What Kelvin said about January, we are all in alignment with that. We have targeted what we would like and we are all signing from the same hymn sheet."

Meanwhile, there were concerns from some Cobblers fans that the signing of Josh Harrop on a free this week may suggest that loanee Marc Leonard is set to be recalled by parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brady insisted that is not the case though and says he sees Harrop playing in a more advanced role than Leonard in any case.

