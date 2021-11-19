Brady 'disappointed' by lack of 'belief' from Cobblers in FA Cup defeat

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady admitted Cobblers' 'fantastic' away supporters 'deserved better' than what their team served up during Tuesday's defeat to Cambridge United.

Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith and Ben Worman were on target as the U's coasted into round two of the FA Cup at Northampton's expense.

Town started the game confidently but went behind to a goal against the run of play and could not recover, struggling to lay a glove on Cambridge until Danny Rose's late consolation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

”I thought we played some good football at times and got into good positions but we couldn’t find an end product and the timing of their goals knocked the stuffing out of us," said Brady.

"We started the game so well and dominated for 15 minutes but to concede on their first attack was a bit of a body blow and we didn't recover from that moment.

"I'm disappointed because I feel this squad has better belief than we showed at Cambridge. I think that's where I was most disappointed and I told them that.

"Obviously we have to move on but we need to learn from that moment and we need to be better moving forward.

"We didn't have that extra drive in us and it was disappointing that we didn't show our away support that we had that fight in us for the rest of the game.

"We did in moments and in spells but it wasn't consistent enough and there wasn't that belief. We had fantastic away following and they deserved better than that from us.