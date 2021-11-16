Brady disappointed and downbeat as Cobblers crash out of FA Cup

Jon Guthrie stays close to Cambridge United striker Joe Ironside (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town were well beaten across the county border in Tuesday's first round replay as Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith scored in the first-half before Ben Worman's sweet strike three minutes into the second period killed the tie.

Danny Rose did manage a late consolation but there never looked to be any chance of a comeback as Cobblers' brief FA Cup adventure came to a swift end.

The defeat comes on the back of Saturday's equally disappointing loss at Bristol Rovers and Town are now four games without a win in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You could see what Cambridge tried to do tonight," said Brady. "They sat deep and I think they were probably fearful of Kion's pace so they looked to hit us on the counter-attack.

"We absolutely dominated them in the first 15 minutes but they scored with their first attack of the game and that took the wind out of our sails.

"We then concede on the second phase from a set-piece and again we didn't deal with the cross, which is very frustrating.

"To concede in the way we did for the third one was again very frustrating and it's uncharacteristic from us.

"You look at Bristol Rovers tonight, they went and beat Oxford, so we have played two tough teams and we are finding it difficult at the moment.