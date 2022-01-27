Brady didn't think twice about signing a player from rivals Peterborough

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady did not think twice about signing a player from rivals Peterborough United following Idris Kanu's move across the border to Sixfields.

Kanu has been at Peterborough since 2017 and twice played against Northampton for Posh during the 2017/18 campaign.

But after a couple of stop-start seasons, Kanu was keen to leave London Road in search of more regular game-time elsewhere.

And when he was made aware of Kanu's potential availability, Brady was not concerned about poaching a player from Posh.

"It hasn't really come into my thinking to be honest," said Brady.

"I understand the rivalry but what we're trying to do is improve the team and improve the squad.

"It's a great thing that he's local and I'm more about building connections with nearby clubs, I always have been.

"I think it's really important and I feel the football community should stick together a bit more.

"I know you have rivalries on matchday but when you're in different leagues, why not?

"If we can give him some game-time and an opportunity, that's important for him and our attitude is to help him become a better player and really influence our team.

"If he stayed on with us or if we send him back at the end of the season, my belief is that we can help him become a better player."

Explaining a bit more about Kanu, Brady added: "Idris can play anywhere across the front line, the 7, the 10 or 11, and I feel he has the pace and power to be effective for us.