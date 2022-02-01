Brady did consider signing a midfielder but he's 'comfortable' with his options

Cobblers boss Jon Brady revealed he did consider bringing in another central midfielder after allowing Jordan Flores to leave the club, but ultimately decided against it.

Town made six additions during the January transfer window but they were all more attack-minded players, bar defender Tyler Magloire.

Nevertheless, with Flores unable to break into the first-team, Brady was happy to terminate his contract so he could find a move elsewhere.

Jon Brady.

Shaun McWilliams and Jack Sowerby have formed a strong partnership in midfield this season while Paul Lewis has been a regular in a more advanced role.

But young Scott Pollock, who has been struggling with injury again recently, is the only other option for Brady in the middle of the park.

However, having already signed the maximum number of loanees permitted in a matchday squad - five - the club decided to concentrate their efforts elsewhere.

"We did think about it (signing a midfielder) but we looked at what we had and we felt comfortable," said Brady. "Other areas of the team took priority and that was the most important thing for us.

"We also have a good young player in Scott Pollock. He's found game-time limited due coming back from a long-term injury and then gaining another injury but he's a good young player.

"We have got options all over the pitch. There might have been a stage where we did look at it but we felt other areas were more important so we focused on them."

Flores was one of two players to depart Sixfields on deadline day with Dylan Connolly moving to Morecambe.

"It didn't work out for Jordan or Dylan and that's partly because we had a very strong XI that have performed so well," Brady added.

"There were limited opportunity for those players and having spoken to them, which we always do, we felt it was important for them and their careers that they were playing regularly.