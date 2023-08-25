Cobblers boss Jon Brady wants his side to use their first win over the season as a ‘springboard’ for the rest of the campaign as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Cheltenham Town.

Northampton defeated rivals Peterborough United 1-0 last time out to register their first victory since returning to League One, and whilst one swallow doesn’t make a summer, beating a side tipped for promotion has only reaffirmed the belief that Brady’s squad is capable of competing with any team at this level.

"Winning a game like that reinforces our belief,”said Brady. “We probably played better against Wigan but on that day we didn't get the result and we came away with nothing.

"I've talked over the years about fine margins and it has been fine margins so far this season. We came out on top against Peterborough but they could have come out on top so let's not get too carried away.

"The win will build belief and the performances are gradually getting better and that's because we're getting fitter, but we need to be consistent. I keep talking about consistency being key and we need to be consistent in our actions and what we do and make sure we work hard and work for each other because that gives you a good foundation for the rest of the season."

It’s the performances as much as the results that have offered encouragement, with Brady adding: "It's the performances that have been pleasing, especially on the Tuesday against Lincoln. I still feel we could have been better against Peterborough but you're coming up against a team who were in the Championship not so long ago.

"They are a young side but they have a lot of good players and were up there last season so to get three points against a side like that is a huge boost for us and a huge boost in confidence. We need to use that as a springboard."

Cobbles go to winless Cheltenham this weekend, a team and a club that has proven it’s possible to overcome inferior resources and compete in League One after winning promotion. They finished 15th in 2021/22 and 16th last season.

Brady continued: "If you want to be successful, you have to overachieve on the resources available to you and you would say from the outside that Cheltenham have definitely done that. It’s certainly our intention to do that as well and they make it very tough for any team at their ground.

"Where they finished in the table last season was really strong compared to where some people may have put them and when you overachieve like that, it's a huge success for any club. They're a good side and we watched how they played at Portsmouth and we're expecting a tough game."

The Robins drew 0-0 on the road to Portsmouth last time out and Brady knows Cobblers can’t be taking their foot off the pedal, adding: "I was really glad we were able to give that enjoyment to our fans against Peterborough because it was a long time coming for them, but full focus has moved onto Cheltenham.

"Any team that can go to Portsmouth and get a result is a strong team and they have established themselves over time in this league and we're looking forward to the challenge on Saturday.