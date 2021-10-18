Brady delivers positive update as Cobblers gear up for Stevenage test

Jordan Flores.

Jon Brady is weighing up whether or not to stick with the same starting XI for the third game in a row when Cobblers host Stevenage on Tuesday evening.

Town beat Mansfield Town 2-0 on Saturday but face a quick turnaround with Boro due to visit Sixfields tomorrow night.

Jordan Flores should be available again after suffering a reaction to his second COVID vaccination.

"It's settled down for Jordan and he's a lot better now so he'll come back into consideration," said Brady.

"We're due to train again before the game so we'll see how everyone comes through training and I feel there should be a good mood.

"Everyone should be champing at the bit to be involved for tomorrow night."

Brady named an unchanged side for Saturday's win over Mansfield despite coming off a loss at Hartlepool United last weekend.

He could persist with the same XI again tomorrow night but a change or two would not be so much of a surprise given the intensity and energy of their display against the Stags.

"I think it was brave to stick with the same side after a defeat but we felt it would send a strong message to the group that we did play well and we believed in what we did at Hartlepool," said Brady.

"We want consistency and we want long-term consistency so we have to make sure training is competitive and strong for those players not getting into the team

"Competition for places is so important and it's down to the players to work hard in training and force their way in and also about delivering performances, whether it's assists and goals for an offensive player or clean sheets for a defender.