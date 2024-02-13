Brady delighted to secure deal for 'aggressive' Moore as ex-Reading man joins Cobblers
Jon Brady was delighted to tie up a move for Liam Moore after the experienced defender joined Cobblers on a deal until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old centre-half has been without a club since leaving Reading last summer but he has impressive pedigree having spent most of his career in the Championship.
After training with Town for the past six weeks, he’s done enough to earn a permanent deal and will be in the squad when Cobblers take on Leyton Orient in League One on Tuesday evening.
"Liam has been training with us for a while, he has already fitted in well with the group and he brings with him a good amount of experience and an excellent pedigree," said Brady.
"We are in a busy schedule at the moment and we wanted to make a defensive addition to the squad. He has played a lot of football in the Premier League or the Championship and we are pleased have been able to welcome him to the club.
"He is an aggressive defender but he is also comfortable on the ball. I see him at centre-back, nowhere else. There are some issues in that department in terms of injuries and some players can only play certain minutes.
"To start with he has come in as cover to help us and then it'll be up to him to try and push his way into the team. We'll see if he can do that. We wish Liam every success for his time with us and I know he is raring to go."