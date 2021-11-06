Brady delighted to put on a show as Cobblers hold Cambridge in FA Cup cracker
Town twice led but were twice pegged back
Cobblers boss Jon Brady was delighted to put on a thrilling show for home supporters at Sixfields after his side earned a deserved 2-2 draw with Cambridge United in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Town twice led in an entertaining and ding-dong affair but Sam Smith and then Conor Masterson ensured United would get another chance in a replay at the Abbey Stadium.
Kion Etete played a starring role in both goals for Cobblers, scoring a fine solo goal early on before setting up Paul Lewis late in the first-half.
The home side also looked the more likely side to grab a winner in a thrilling final 20 minutes but in the end they had to settle for a replay.
"It was a really good game of football," said Brady. "I think any neutral who came today would have found it very exciting.
"At times it was probably a bit too open for how they wanted and how we wanted and it became a bit end-to-end and it almost ended up like a game of park football.
"Both teams went at it and it was end-to-end stuff and we feel disappointed not to win but I think they will probably feel the same.
"But both teams really went for it and it was a proper FA Cup tie and now we move onto the next game."
Brady was booked by Martin Coy for his protests at some bizarre decision-making from the referee.
He added: "I am disappointed with the referee but what I don't want to do is take the shine off the game by moaning about the referee because it was a fantastic game of football and both teams really went toe-to-toe."