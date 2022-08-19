Brady 'delighted' to lure Eppiah back to Sixfields from Leicester City
‘He made a big impact here last season and we are delighted to welcome him back.’
Jon Brady declared himself ‘delighted’ to have lured Josh Eppiah back to Sixfields on a season-long loan deal from Leicester City.
The 23-year-old scored twice and played 15 times after joining the Cobblers in January and at the start of the summer Brady made no secret of his wish to re-sign him from the Foxes.
Cobblers had to bide their time but finally Eppiah’s return to the club was confirmed on Friday as he became their 11th signing of the summer.
"Our supporters will know all about Josh and the quality he has," said Brady. "He made a big impact here last season and we are delighted to welcome him back.
"Supporters will know about his pace and his power and what he can bring to the squad from his performances last season. Josh really integrated himself in to the club last season, both on and off the pitch, and I know he really enjoyed his time at the club, which I am sure has played a part in his decision to come back.
"We are delighted to have him back on board."
Cobblers have not ruled out another signing before the deadline but there is no pressure to bring in further players with Brady happy with the options he has at his disposal.