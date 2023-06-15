Patrick Brough ticks all of the boxes for what the Cobblers need and want ahead of their return to League One next season, believes manager Jon Brady, following the defender’s arrival on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old left-back, who can also play in central defence, has been confirmed as Town’s first summer signing after he turned down a new deal at previous club Barrow, where he spent four years and played nearly 200 games.

“Patrick is a player who was on our radar in previous transfer windows and we are delighted to be able to bring him to Sixfields at this point amid some strong competition for his services,” said Brady.

“He fits the profile of the player we are looking for and has plenty of attributes that appeal to us. He is a good age, a good size, strong, athletic, he has a lot of experience for a player of his age and we believe he is on an upward trajectory in his career.