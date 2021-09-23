Brady delighted to have midfielder Jack back for Cobblers

Jack Sowerby in action for the Cobblers against Swindon Town

The former Fleetwood schemer missed the start of the campaign after suffering a dislocated shoulder in pre-season, and then suffered a second setback when he contracted Covid-19.

The 26-year-old eventually got out on to the pitch for the EFL Trophy clash at Forest Green Rovers at the end of August, but then had to wait a further two weeks before getting back into Sky Bet League Two action.

That opportunity finally came when he started in the 1-0 win at Newport County, and he followed it up with a second start in the 1-1 draw with Swindon Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

Jack Sowerby has started alongside Shaun McWilliams in the Cobblers' past two games

The central midfield area is certainly one where Brady has a lot of options.

Sowerby has started alongside the impressive Shaun McWilliams in the past two games, and that has meant early-season starters Paul Lewis and Jordan Flores have been relegated to the bench, while Scott Pollock wasn't even included in the matchday 18 against the Robins.

It is a good selection headache for the Cobblers boss to have, but it is pretty clear he sees the cool and composed Sowerby as a key component to the away he wants his team to play.

"We have a lot of options in there, but it is great to have Jack back I can tell you," said Brady.

"I am really chuffed to have him back, and it was a real body blow when he dislocated his shoulder, and also had Covid.

"They were body blows not just to him, but us as a team as well.

"I felt he was very influential in our quest to try and stay up last year, but unfortunately he got injured them and was one of the key players that had helped us get some really good results.

"I think we were on a three-game winning streak, and then he went out injured.

"So I am just really chuffed that he is back."