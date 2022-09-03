Brady delighted to come out on top after 'ding-dong affair' against Barrow
Northampton Town 3 Barrow 1
Cobblers boss Jon Brady was far happier after full-time than he was at half-time following Saturday’s important and well-deserved 3-1 win over Barrow.
Sam Hoskins gave Town a very early lead but the home side otherwise made a shaky start and were on the back foot for the opening 15 minutes, with Josh Gordon deservedly hitting back to make it 1-1.
However, from then on the Cobblers seized control of the contest and always looked destined for all three points once both Kieron Bowie and Tyler Magloire headed in within five minutes of the restart.
Brady said: "It was a ding-dong affair, wasn't it? You have to given Barrow credit because they are a very good side. They run hard, they work hard, they are very intense and they try and break your back-line with a lot of pace.
"We had to be better at locking them off than we were in the first-half because they got behind us a few times and the game was on a bit of a knife-edge at half-time.
"But to come out and get that goal straightaway, it gave us a bit of confidence. It was a great first time cross by Ali (Koiki) and a fantastic header from Kieron and then it was really good to finally get a goal from a corner.
"Tyler put it away with a fantastic leap and to win against a good side who have been blowing most teams away is really pleasing. It was a real hard-fought win.”