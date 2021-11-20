Brady delighted by Cobblers' 'resilience and character' in Bradford draw
'We had to deal with a lot today.'
Jon Brady was delighted by the 'resilience' and 'character' on display from his players during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bradford City.
Mitch Pinnock's fine individual goal fired Town ahead on the hour-mark at Valley Parade but Charles Vernam levelled only seven minutes later.
A draw was the least Cobblers deserved, particularly given some of the officiating with Yann Songo'o, Finn Cousin-Dawson and Alex Gilliead all escaping red cards for various incidents.
"I'm a little disappointed that we didn't win the game and keep a clean sheet but, overall, we had to deal with a lot today," said Brady, referring to some of the decisions by the officials.
"We scored a great goal on the counter-attack and we dominated the game in possession, I thought, but we had to dig really deep and show loads of resilience on top of that.
"We've come out with a good 1-1 draw and that showed real character. We were brave, strong in possession and worked for a few half chances.
"We flipped them around at the kick-off and they booed us for doing it, which I enjoyed. That was part of our plan and fortunately we were able to and then to deal with the constant tackles and the constant hits we had to take from the officials, I felt we did really well."