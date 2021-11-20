Brady delighted by Cobblers' 'resilience and character' in Bradford draw

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady was delighted by the 'resilience' and 'character' on display from his players during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Bradford City.

Mitch Pinnock's fine individual goal fired Town ahead on the hour-mark at Valley Parade but Charles Vernam levelled only seven minutes later.

A draw was the least Cobblers deserved, particularly given some of the officiating with Yann Songo'o, Finn Cousin-Dawson and Alex Gilliead all escaping red cards for various incidents.

"I'm a little disappointed that we didn't win the game and keep a clean sheet but, overall, we had to deal with a lot today," said Brady, referring to some of the decisions by the officials.

"We scored a great goal on the counter-attack and we dominated the game in possession, I thought, but we had to dig really deep and show loads of resilience on top of that.

"We've come out with a good 1-1 draw and that showed real character. We were brave, strong in possession and worked for a few half chances.